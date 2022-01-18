COLBERT, Wash. - Residents in a Colbert neighborhood say garbage has been piling up for two weeks after Waste Management (WM) missed pickup day on January 11.
Linda has lived in this neighborhood for years and is worried all this garbage piling up will cost her.
“There is garbage everywhere, it's stacked on the side of everybody’s cans and they said just throw it on the side,” Linda said. “This is illegal, they tell me if my lid is not flush, that is extra.”
They missed one week of garbage pickup, no big deal, Linda said. The problem for Linda is Waste Management’s transparency.
“Then to tell me oh, it’s going to get picked up Thursday, it’s going to get picked up Thursday,” Linda said. “And then I go in on the website and it says, ‘oh we are on our way!’ I was like cool they are coming, nope.”
As garbage piled up all over the neighborhood speculation started to flutter, maybe it was staff shortages brought on by COVID. But according to WM that isn’t the case, it was merely a routing error that caused the hiccup in trash pickup. WM sent some of their clients this message:
“This is an important service alert from Waste Management. A routing error prevented us from providing your garbage service yesterday. Please pull carts from the curb and place them out on your next regular service day. We will collect materials missed during this delay on Wednesday, January 19. We will also issue a one-time credit to your account for one week of garbage service. To stay up-to-day as conditions change, please go to wmnorthwest.com. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Linda said she never got that message. For her it’s just about the convenience WM provides and added the customer service could be better. Of course, Linda wants her neighborhood cleaned up too.
“You want your neighborhood to look clean but then you have garbage bags laying all over,” Linda said. “Then you get like a stray dog, we have coyotes up here, they rip into it and then its spread all over and you got to pick it all up.”
KHQ has reached out to WM, they responded via email.
“So that is an electronic service alert. Customers provide us their preferred contact method and we text, call or email them whenever their services are impacted. It means exactly what it says. A routing error, not a labor shortage, caused an isolated, one-day issue.”
KHQ followed up on that but is still waiting to hear back.
WM's website does have some information for customers who didn't get their garbage picked up on time, here's what they said:
"Here’s what residents need to know about the storm recovery: If WM did not collect on the regular schedule, your driver will collect material missed during the storm on your next regular service day – no extra charge. When setting extra materials at the curb, there are some important “dos and don’ts.”
• Do not overload carts! This results in litter because material can fall out and be blown about.
• Do follow the guidelines on the Service Alerts page on the WM website wmnorthwest.com/spokanecounty
• Do keep recyclables dry so materials can be made into new products. If paper and cardboard get wet, the material cannot be recycled.
• Don’t put extra recycling in plastic bags. Plastic bags are not acceptable in the curbside recycling program.
• Do check the WM website if you have questions. This is the #1 resource for customers. Just click, find your community on the drop-down menu and then co to Service Alerts: wmnorthwest.com .