GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - Residents in the area of Long Haul Road and Cottonwood Creek outside Grangeville, Idaho are advised to be on lockdown as authorities pursue an armed man.
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office advises people to lock their vehicles and their homes. They also urge people to not make contact with the subject.
He's described as a white man with dark facial hair in his mid 20s. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and a baseball hat.
Schools and hospitals in the area are also on lockdown, according to the Sheriff's Office.
People are asked to not contact the Idaho County Sheriff's Office regarding this issue at this time unless it's an emergency or you have information regarding the subject.