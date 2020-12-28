POST FALLS, Idaho - All the residents of a home in Pots Falls are safe after escaping a fire Sunday morning.
According to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire involvement.
The home is heavily damaged.
POST FALLS, Idaho - All the residents of a home in Pots Falls are safe after escaping a fire Sunday morning.
According to Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire involvement.
The home is heavily damaged.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.