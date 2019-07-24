Update:
CHENEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Fire Department is notifying residents who live in the area of south Ritchey Road and west Cameron Road that there's an immediate threat due to a wildfire.
Previous Coverage:
CHENEY, Wash. - A large brush/timber fire is currently burning just west of Cheney off Highway 904.
Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 are currently en-route to the area. Crews with Fire District 3 have already arrived.
