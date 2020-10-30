Friday night will end as it began: with a lot of questions. According to a spokeswoman for the Spokane Regional Health District, Dr. Lutz has not submitted his resignation and she says there will be no more updates until Saturday.
So is Dr. Lutz still employed? Will he be fired? It's unclear. Here's what we do know:
On Thursday night, the Spokane Regional Health Board had a public meeting, which included Dr. Bob Lutz. Dr. Lutz and another board member, Dr. Jason Kinley, argued about a variety of topics. Dr. Kinley had questions about the legitimacy of the reporting data, which Dr. Lutz defended. Another board member, off camera, asked Dr. Lutz why protocols changed for placing COVID-19 on death certificates. Dr. Lutz told her that "nothing has changed." He went on to say that the current system has been in place since the beginning.
Following the public meeting, the health district's executive committee went into a private session, which was not open to the public. We learned Friday morning that during that meeting, the Health District's administrative officer, Amelia Clark, asked Dr. Lutz for his resignation, with support from the executive board members.
According to an email that Clark sent to SRHD staff Friday morning, "October 29th was Bob Lutz's last day at the Health District."
At 11am on Friday morning, Amelia Clark and the Chair of the Health Board, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick, held a joint news conference to address the Lutz decision, which KHQ broke early Friday morning. During the 20 minute news conference, Wick, Clark and the SRHD spokeswoman all said the same thing: we can't say anything. Clark, who is not a doctor, said that the health district's advice about COVID-19 remains the same- wash hands, keep socially distant, and wear a mask.
However, they would not answer basic questions as to why the face of the fight to Contain the Coronavirus in Spokane was no longer an employee. And then we learned there is a possibility that Dr. Lutz IS still an employee. When pressed on whether Dr. Lutz still worked at the health district, Clark said "because this is a personnel issue, I'm not able to go into that issue. At this point, under advise [sic] of counsel I'm not going to go into that." KHQ then asked the Health District spokeswoman, Kelli Hawkins, whether Dr. Lutz will be fired if he does not resign. "That is future decisions to be made," she told us, at the tail end of the news conference.
That was the last communication with the Health District, aside from four texts from Hawkins to a KHQ employee. The first, in response to a question about whether Dr. Lutz will be terminated, said that Dr. Lutz will not be terminated before 4pm, the second, in response to a question about a possible health board meeting, said there will not be a health board meeting Friday, the third was to say an update was going to be coming but needed more approvals than usual, and finally: "Dr. Lutz did not submit a resignation letter today. I am not going to be able to send an update tonight. I hope to have one tomorrow." The first text seemed to imply that the Health District had a deadline for Dr. Lutz' resignation, although they didn't mention that earlier, other than to say "Dr. Lutz has been asked to resign today and the day is not over."
Spokane Council President Breean Beggs, who is also on the health board, released a statement Friday night:
"Yesterday evening I received the unexpected news that the Spokane County Public Health Officer had been terminated from his position at the Spokane County Health District. The Spokane County Health District By-Laws provide at Article IV, Section 3 that: “The Board of Health shall approve the appointment and termination of a District Health Officer.” (emphasis added.) To my knowledge, the Spokane County Health District Board has not taken any action to approve the termination of Dr. Lutz. In order to do so, the Board would have to vote at a meeting that was properly noticed and open to the public, subject to the Governor’s orders on open public meetings."
Beggs says that he will push to have a vote, in accordance with the District by-laws, but it's unclear when, or even if, that will happen.
KHQ has reached out to Dr. Lutz multiple times, but we have yet to hear back.
