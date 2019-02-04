A Spokane Public Schools resource officer's actions during an incident at Ferris High School is bringing up his professional past, including his involvement in the death of William Berger in 2013.
Resource Officer Shawn Audie is currently on paid administrative leave, according to district spokesman Brian Coddington.
"New information came to light to us Friday night after the school day had been completed, regarding his previous employment with the sheriff's office. He's on leave right now, while we investigate that information to determine the accuracy of that information and the full facts around that information," Coddington said.
According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman-Review last week, Audie was under investigation by Spokane police. Audie was also about to be fired last year when he quit as part of an internal investigation for an accusation of excessive force, according to the report.
A video obtained by KHQ from a Ferris High School student shows a short snippet from an altercation on January 24, 2019. The clip shows Audie with his knee on a student's neck, along with a heated exchange between a student filming and faculty.
Three students were arrested following the incident: two for assault and one for malicious mischief and obstruction.
Three staff members, who intervened during the incident, were referred for medical evaluation.
While he worked for the county sheriff's office, Audie responded to a call about William Berger, who was apparently aggressive, confrontational, and physical. After he and his partner used their tasers, Audie put William Berger in a chokehold, or a lateral vascular restraint (LVR). Berger stopped breathing, was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, and died the next morning.
Berger's death was ruled a homicide, but deputies cleared him of any wrongdoing in the incident. A federal jury concluded Audie and another deputy did not use excessive force while tasing and using a neck restraint on Berger.
Coddington said Audie was hired after several evaluations, which include several interviews, reference checks, and a criminal background check.
"The criminal background search does not reveal the civil court proceedings that have been discussed in the media. That information is new to use - that came to light to us last Friday evening, and that's where we are today: reviewing that information, getting the facts and making sure we have all of it, then determining what that means," Coddington said.
A spokesperson with the Spokane Police Department said they can not provide documents relating to the case at this time.