If you love avocados, today is your lucky day because July 31 is National Avocado Day.
To celebrate, a handful of restaurants are offering guacamole deals.
Chipotle is offering free guac when you order online or through the app, but there is a limit of one per person.
Everyone: Give us free guac.— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2019
Us: Ok.
Our lawyers: Online and in-app only. July 31, 2019. One free guacamole per entrée. Void where prohibited. Details: https://t.co/THAxSs9Xzs.
Carl’s Jr. Is offering a new hamburger called the Guacamole Double Cheese Burger for $2.99.
QDOBA isn't only offering free guac on National Avocado Day, but they are changing company policy and offering free guac forever!
We're calling on all of our competitors - you know who you are - to come together around a common goal: to make #guacamole free of charge, not just for one day, but everyday.— QD🥑BA #FreeTheGuac (@qdoba) July 30, 2019
🖊️ Sign the petition: https://t.co/S97BNcNi97 🥑🥑🥑 pic.twitter.com/jMZA7enyUi
If you don't have time to bank in on the deals, remember someone paid for this avocado.
If you’re having a bad day just remember someone payed money for this avocado. #NationalAvocadoDay pic.twitter.com/Or0NGUmB4j— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) July 31, 2019