Restaurants offer free guacamole for National Avocado Day

If you love avocados, today is your lucky day because July 31 is National Avocado Day.  

To celebrate, a handful of restaurants are offering guacamole deals.  

Chipotle is offering free guac when you order online or through the app, but there is a limit of one per person.  

Carl’s Jr. Is offering a new hamburger called the Guacamole Double Cheese Burger for $2.99.  

QDOBA isn't only offering free guac on National Avocado Day, but they are changing company policy and offering free guac forever!  

If you don't have time to bank in on the deals, remember someone paid for this avocado. 

