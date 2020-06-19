SPOKANE, Wash. - Manito's Mirror Pond is looking good as new after the completion of a rehabilitation project.
Spokane Parks and Recreation announced the completion of the project on Friday, June 19, after months of work.
The project involved removing sediment from the pond floor, deepening the pond to reduce algae blooms and installing a treatment wetland to filter out phosphorous and nitrogen.
The area is now once again fully accessible to the public.
