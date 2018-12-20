SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A ministry for victims of sex trafficking is opening a new restoration center in Spokane Valley.

HRC Ministries is raising support to remodel a two-story building located on Sullivan and Broadway.

"We couldn't be in a better location," said Executive Director, Caleb Altmeyer. "To give them hope and let them know who they are and that they do have an amazing life in front of them."

The building will be able to serve more than a dozen women at a time. Once rescued, victims of sex trafficking are placed in safe houses. But Altmeyer says the restoration center will provide a multi-purpose program including classroom instruction, individual trauma therapy and activities to promote addiction recovery and healthy relationships.

"A lot of these women have been trapped and stuck in houses," said Altmeyer. "So we didn't want to have just a safe house where they felt trapped again. We wanted to offer them a separate location where they could go everyday to school or go to class."

Altmeyer says women in the sex trade are sold an average of 10-15 times a day. He says the average age of trafficked girls is 14-15 and by the time they come into the program they'll be between 19-22.

"It's hard to meet with them and hear their stories," said Altmeyer. "We're just excited to be there to help them through that."

To help raise awareness and funds for the restoration center and victims of sex trafficking, HRC Ministries is hosting a Restoring Hope Event on March 9. It will feature a speech by a former trafficker.

For more information about the event, go to www.hrcministries.com.