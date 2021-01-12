Retail giants offer customers refunds for returns but tell them to keep their item
- Jenny Power KHQ Local News Reporter
-
- Updated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Now that the gifting season is over, we've moved to what retailers call "returning season" as people across the country start sending things they didn't need or want back.
However, this year because of the pandemic, some retail giants are giving people their money back but letting you keep what you ordered.
Amazon, Walmart and Target are a few retailers that are telling consumers they will refund you your money but to actually keep the product. Right now, mail carriers and retailers are seeing an influx in packages and businesses are now saying it's economically better for people to either donate or keep the item than mail it back.
It's not with every item though. Retail giants are using artificial intelligence (AI) to determine what's worth sending back and what's not. The AI reviews things like what kind of item it is, if it's likely to be re-sold, and the item's cost because sometimes it could actually cost more for the return than the product is actually worth.
The company also takes into account a customer's purchase history, so some items you still might have to mail back to receive a refund.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Spokane Area and Northeast Mountains. In Idaho, Northern Panhandle, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse, Central Panhandle Mountains and Lewiston Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Tree limbs could be blown down and widespread power outages are possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Spokane
39°F
Rain
43°F / 35°F
6 AM
40°F
7 AM
41°F
8 AM
41°F
9 AM
43°F
10 AM
43°F
Most Popular
Articles
- WSP: So far no arrests after protesters broke through the gates of Governor's mansion
- AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old last seen in stolen vehicle
- 'Bond' actress Tanya Roberts still alive, says husband
- Here's where eastern Washington stands with moving to Phase 2 under the new reopening plan
- "No violence"; President Trump asks protesters to respect the law
- Woman's car totaled by hit and run driver in North Spokane
- Help Me Taylor: Woman "Ashamed and Humiliated" after truck tire mishap
- "A roadmap to near-complete collapse."; Hospitality Association fires back at Gov. Inslee's reopening plan
- Spokane Woman struck, killed by drink driver Sunday near Cincinnati and Olympic Ave.
- "We don't condone what these companies are doing": North Idaho wireless internet provider to block Facebook & Twitter for customers, if requested
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.