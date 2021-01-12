amazon

This photo from Feb. 14, 2019, shows the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.

 AP file photo
SPOKANE, Wash. - Now that the gifting season is over, we've moved to what retailers call "returning season" as people across the country start sending things they didn't need or want back.
 
However, this year because of the pandemic, some retail giants are giving people their money back but letting you keep what you ordered.
 
Amazon, Walmart and Target are a few retailers that are telling consumers they will refund you your money but to actually keep the product. Right now, mail carriers and retailers are seeing an influx in packages and businesses are now saying it's economically better for people to either donate or keep the item than mail it back.
 
It's not with every item though. Retail giants are using artificial intelligence (AI) to determine what's worth sending back and what's not. The AI reviews things like what kind of item it is, if it's likely to be re-sold, and the item's cost because sometimes it could actually cost more for the return than the product is actually worth.
 
The company also takes into account a customer's purchase history, so some items you still might have to mail back to receive a refund.

Tags