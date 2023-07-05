LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston Police Department said goodbye to a loyal and trusted K9. Her name was Marta and she served the citizens and the city as a narcotics K9 since 2013.
She was instrumental on many drug investigations and convictions in the City of Lewiston and the surrounding areas.
Recently, Marta was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous tumor that caused her to get very ill. The tumor was very hard on Marta and it was recommended to put her down.
Not only was she a big part of the region's narcotic unit but she was also a beloved member of the Lewison Police Department family.
Sergeant Chris Reese and his family have been Marta's home since she came to the Lewison Police Department. They gave her a wonderful home and a wonderful life.
All police personnel said their tearful goodbyes at Orchards Pet Hospital.
K9 Marta - End of watch July 5, 2023