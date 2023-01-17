SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED.
A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
“AEDs are life savers,” Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Nowels said.
They really are. Mike Rossi fought fires in Spokane for 30 years, he retired last year. One year ago, from Christmas, was also the day he nearly died from a cardiac arrest.
“I remember waking up on the floor with somebody pressing on my chest,” Rossi said.
He was in Missoula visiting family December 26 after finishing his shift with the Spokane Fire Department. He had eaten Christmas dinner and gone to bed – but when his wife came into the room, she noticed Rossi was breathing strangely and had a grey color to him.
His son started CPR – and kept making compressions for nearly ten minutes as Rossi’s daughter called 911. The first officer on scene was carrying an AED, which was used to shock Rossi’s heart back to action. The CPR paired with the AED saved his life.
“An AED device is best used within five minutes of when the patient goes through cardiac arrest,” Spokane Valley Fire Department Chief Frank Soto Jr. Said.
On Tuesday, 23 AEDs were divided amongst local law enforcement, stretching the importance of having these devices available for first responders. Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, and Liberty Lake Police Department will all now be equipped with these life-saving devices.