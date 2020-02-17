OLYMPIA - A retired Spokane police officer is sponsoring a bill that would prevent traffic ticket quotas for other officers.
KOMO reports, Sen. Jeff Holy's bill has now passed the state Senate after being approved by a 47-0 vote and is heading for the state House of Representatives.
Under the bill, a police officer's salary, eligibility for promotion or evaluation would not include the number of traffic infractions issued or the number of penalties issued from traffic tickets.
Holy retired from the Spokane Police department following 22 years of service.
