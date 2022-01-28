OLYMPIA, Wash. - Retired Washington State Patrol Trooper, Robert LaMay, has passed away. He was 51 years old.
In a statement today, WSP Chief John R. Batiste said, “I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away. This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.
"Let us now remember our old friend, support his family and loved ones, give thanks for his service, and resolve to meet the challenges ahead with continuing duty, dignity and respect.”
LaMay retired from the WSP after refusing to get vaccinated, famously telling Governor Inslee to, "kiss my a--," in his final sign-off last October. His recording of the event went viral after it was featured briefly in an episode of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight, garnering both pushback and support online.
Prior to his departure, LaMay had served on the force in various roles for 22 years, including Armorer, Certified Reconstructionist, and Drug Recognition Expert.
There are unconfirmed reports LaMay died due to COVID-19 complications. KHQ is working to verify that information.