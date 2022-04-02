SPOKANE, Wash. - An unassuming storefront in the Garland District, filled top to bottom, wall to wall–literally–with stuff. Cool stuff.
"When their faces light up, it fills my heart," said Jim MacKenzie.
MacKenzie opened Coolectibles in April 2012. He says he wanted to name it "Jim's Junk," but his son talked him out of it and came up with the cool name.
He describes what he does as "selling people a memory," something he's been doing out of his shop for almost a decade.
"I think every business owner hopes, dreams to get to a 10 year anniversary," MacKezie said. "I remember years one, two, three: cried myself to sleep a lot thinking it was dumb to do this."
But clearly his extensive collection of retro sports apparel, games, music–and anything else you can think of–has stood the test of time.
"One of my favorite things in my shop is when people come in and they tell me something happened as a kid, 'my family got rid of this or that,' and they say 'there's no chance you have this,' and I walk right to it," MacKenzie said. "Just to see their eyes light up, that part's awesome."
Coolectibles even survived the pandemic, though it wasn't easy.
MacKenzie adapted his business model, and posted pictures of the various knick knacks he had on Facebook.
"We literally went from our normal customers coming in all the time, to sporadically," said MacKenzie. "Then when we were closed doing the curbside thing, it was awkward. People couldn't come in and look around–I'm hands on business where people come in and say, 'woah look at this!'"
"I feel blessed that we're still here because people came in and bought stuff even through the craziness, but we still haven't gotten back to 100%, it's still up and down," said MacKenzie.
He and other small businesses in the Inland Northwest are hopeful that the nicer weather April's on tap to bring, will also bring more customers into mom and pop shops.
MacKenzie is a single dad, and raising his kids while maintaining a unique business has given them a first-hand look into what it's really like to own a small business.
"That part's cool too, because I think they've learned something in the years I've had this, that it's not all fun and games sometimes. It's stressful owning a small business."
He says the record for the longest amount of time someone has spent in his shop is three hours and 15 minutes, but one step inside Coolectibles, and you'll wonder how it's not eons longer.
Ten years later, MacKenzie's still welcoming customers into his eclectic house of wares–even if they have to duck a little.
"It's funny, a few years back a couple of Gonzaga basketball players were in here, and they were literally walking around the store crouched down, because it's set to my height," MacKenzie said with a laugh.