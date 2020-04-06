Beautiful conditions are expected this week! After a foggy start to the day partly sunny skies are set for the afternoon. We are watching for winds to pick up as we head into the afternoon as well with gusts in the 20-25mph range. Mostly dry conditions are expected today with the exception being Idaho where we will watch for some spotty showers throughout the day. Temperatures head into the mid to upper 50's before dropping to the mid 30's with partly cloudy skies tonight.
Tomorrow will remain breezy with sunshine in place! Temperatures should be warmer than today. In fact, we have a warming trend kicking off temperatures should be in the 60's this week. These will be our first 60° temperatures since February 28th.
