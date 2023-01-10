OLYMPIA, Wash. - A hospital safe staffing bill was introduced to the Washington state senate, which aims to ensure proper care for patients and a balanced workload for healthcare workers.
"The last few years have been hard on all of us, but especially on the health care workers who have been stretched to the breaking point with the tremendously increased demands on their time and effort," said Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines). "That’s not safe for them, and it’s not safe for patients.”
Differing from last year's bill, which passed in the House but failed in the Senate, SB 5236 puts the establishment and enforcement of the bill into the care of the Department of Labor and Industries, which already handles other labor regulations.
Additionally, the revised bill will have an implementation period with a longer phase-in for critical access and rural hospitals.
Sen. June Robinson (D-Everett) said, "The pandemic has shown us that we pull through by pulling together — now we need to pull together for our health care workers, by protecting them from the stress of unmanageable patient loads and mitigating the burnout they face each day."
To read more about the bill and track its progress through the legislature, visit the Washington State Legislature website.