Hospital staff stand outside their buildings as police, fire and emergency medical personnel parade along 8th Avenue through the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center campus Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at noon to offer their thanks to the medical community in Spokane, Washington. An array of police, fire department vehicles and ambulances paraded past Providence Sacred Heart, Multicare Deaconess, Holy Family and the Veterans Administration hospitals to thank the medical personnel for their work against the COVID-19 virus. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)