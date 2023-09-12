SPOKANE, Wash. — As construction projects on the Maple Street Bridge continues, drivers will see frequent changes over the next several weeks.
Crews on the Maple Street Bridge are ahead of schedule and will begin grinding off the top layer of the northbound lanes.
On the evening of Sept. 12, traffic changes will be put into place until Oct. 6.
These traffic impacts include:
Southbound:
- Full closure for southbound only lanes overnights starting at 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. daily.
- Detours in place:
- Vehicle traffic will go eastbound on Northwest Blvd., turn southbound onto Monroe St. to cross the Monroe St. Bridge, and continue south. Drivers can access southbound Ash St. at 2nd Ave.
- Freight traffic will go eastbound on Indiana Ave., turn southbound onto Division St. to cross the Spokane River and access southbound at 2nd Ave.
Northbound:
- Travel for all will be reduced to one lane going northbound across the bridge between 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. starting Sept. 12.
- Full closure all hour for northbound lanes starts Sept. 18 until Oct. 6.
- Detours in place:
- Vehicle traffic will go eastbound on 3rd Ave., turn northbound onto Lincoln St. to cross the Monroe Street Bridge, and continue north. Drivers can access northbound Maple St. at Northwest Blvd.
- Freight traffic will go eastbound on 3rd Ave., turn northbound onto Division St. to cross the Spokane River and continue north. Drivers can access northbound Maple St. from westbound Indiana Ave. and Northwest Blvd.
The project is expected to take approximately 10 weeks and is estimated to be completed in mid-November. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, and avoid peak traffic times because of lane reductions and closures.