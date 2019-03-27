SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward as detectives search for information regarding several vehicle prowlings on north Craig Road.
It happened at a mobile home park at 2201 N. Craig Road. Authorities say the thefts happened on the night of March 15, or in the early morning hours of March 16. During that time, several vehicles were entered or attempted to be entered. Several items of value were stolen.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a reward as the investigation continues.
Detective Mark Smoldt obtained pictures of a possible male suspect and his car from surveillance and is asking for the public's help.
The Sheriff's Office says the suspect appears to be a man wearing a light-colored, large, bulky jacket and a ski mask or bandanna covering his face. Their vehicle seems to be a Subaru Forester or similar type of body shape.
The suspect walked from driveway to driveway checking car doors for about 30 minutes before leaving the area.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or who knows of a man driving a similar car who may have bragged about committing several thefts or tried to sell possible stolen property is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com.
Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the cash reward.