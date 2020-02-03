SPANGLE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a reward for anyone how can help identify the suspect(s) who stole more than $15,000 worth of musical instruments that were stolen from Liberty High School.
The instruments were stolen back on January 13. Investigators have received tips regarding the case, but they have not led to the recovery of the instruments or the identification of the suspect(s).
"Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a reward to assist investigators in identifying the suspect(s) who stole these musical instruments without any apparent care of how their selfish act would affect the students and staff of Liberty High School and the community it serves," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.
Anyone with information about those responsible for the crime are urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or by going to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the cash reward.
