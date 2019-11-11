Reward offered after bald eagle found shot dead in Oregon

Authorities in Oregon are offing a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who illegally shot and killed a bald eagle.
According to Oregon State Police, they responded to the scene Thursday with Oregon Fish and Wildlife after they got reports of a bald eagle was deceased in Lower Cow Creek.
Upon inspection of the bird, it was determined it was shot by a firearm and has been dead for one or two days.
Authorities are working with Turn In Poachers reward program and the Oregon Hunters Association reward fund in hopes to gather information on what happened by offering a reward.
Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The killing of a bald eagle is punishable of up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Anyone with information is asked to call urn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888.
