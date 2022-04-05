SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A reward is being offered for anyone who can provide tips leading to the arrest of Joshua W. Seth, suspected in the shooting of a woman at the Red Top Motel.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 to tipsters who provide credible information directly though their tip line or website.
To contact them, call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com.
Last Updated: April 1
A woman was shot through a door at Red Top Motel on Wednesday, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives have now identified the suspect.
30-year-old Joshua W. Seth is wanted on charges of two counts first-degree attempted murder, two counts first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempt to elude. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest.
Seth is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you see him, police warn you not to approach! Call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have any information on Seth's current whereabouts or have additional information about the shooting, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10038482.
Last updated on April 1 at 7 p.m.
Spokane Valley police say one woman has been hospitalized after she was shot at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley. Police say the victim and another person were inside a motel room and the shooter opened fire from outside the motel room, through the door.
The woman was hit, the person she was with was not. Police say the shooter then got into a vehicle and took off before police arrived. That suspect remains on the run right now. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting, but stressed that this is very early on in the investigation.
Trent Avenue has been closed all afternoon around the Red Top Motel, and will likely remain closed until at least 5 p.m.
Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage near that area to please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Police have shut down E. Trent Avenue at N. Park Road for an investigation.
KHQ is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.