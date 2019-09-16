Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of an arson suspect(s) for the fire at the Garden Motel in Coeur d'Alene back in July.
The fire occurred around 8:30 a.m. on July 14, 2019, at the Garden Motel at 1808 Northwest Blvd. in Coeur d'Alene.
The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department said the total-loss fire was human caused and have been looking for tips during the investigation over the past two months, as the motel was located on a street with lots of traffic.
Crime Stoppers is seeking info leading the identity of the person(s) responsible. The public is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or going to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.