ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - Officials are still searching for the man suspected of shooting a gilt and two piglets at Clarkston High School FFA in May, and a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
In the early hours of May 16, a shirtless man was caught on camera on the grounds, armed with a gun. He was seen again soon after with two dead piglets slung over his shoulder, which he'd shot and killed along with a gilt left dead at the scene.
Attempts to identify and locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. To help, the non-profit Helping Hands Rescue is offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.
If you have information, including security camera footage, you're encouraged to call Please contact the Asotin County Sheriff's Office at 509-243-4717, or 24-hour dispatch at 509-758-2331 with the details.
Please contact the ACSO, 509-243-4717 or 24-hour dispatch, 509-758-2331 with information.