REXBURG, Idaho - The Rexburg Police Department has officially confirmed that the remains found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
The children had last been seen in September.
The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been in jail since February on felony child abandonment and other charges. Her new husband, Chad Daybell, was charged with concealing or destroying the bodies after police searched his rural property Tuesday.
