WARWICK, Rhode Island - A Warwick man is winning when it comes to socially-distanced candy distribution this Halloween. His hand-crafted efforts are sure to make trick-or-treaters who stop by leave with something sweet.
Every year, Reid Paquin said his neighborhood is a popular spot for kids on Halloween, but news of a scaled-back celebration got the wheels in his head spinning. He wanted to do something safe and extra sweet for the kids.
"Stuff I had hanging around, a piece of string the pipe would slide down with an old license plate that I had," Paquin said.
He carefully crafted a candy concoction. The traveling act secures the bag, which them shoots down the string of a bat's mouth.
"It just falls on that piece of wood there or whatever I put down there an they they could just grab the candy and run away with it," Paquin said.
