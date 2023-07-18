SPOKANE, Wash. - Those big purple all-electric City Line buses have finally hit the streets of Spokane and are now in service, as of Saturday. Tuesday's ribbon cutting, however, marked the grand opening of the decades-long project from the Spokane Transit Authority (STA).
Leaders from all across the community, state, the nation and even Ribby the Redband Trout, the beloved Spokane Indians mascot, were on hand to celebrate a major accomplishment–the launch of the region's first bus rapid transit system, with newly appointed Spokane City Council President Lori Kinnear calling it "rooted in smart growth."
"This route will be the backbone for sustainable development in Spokane, by connecting people with opportunity, opportunity for jobs and workforce housing," Kinnear said.
"Today we honor all the work that was planned–the routes, the building of the stations–and we celebrate the legacy that will benefit the community for generations to come," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said to the crowd.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee said the world should look to Spokane, with its new fleet of zero-emission, all-electric buses.
"We can have electrified transportation, we're saving our kids' health so they're not breathing diesel fumes, we're fighting climate change and we've got a tremendous service here," Inslee said in an interview with NonStop Local KHQ.
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) contributed more than $50 million to City Line's completion. FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool said they like to invest in success stories.
"Because it's a winning project," Vanterpool said. "People want a convenient mode [of transportation] that looks good, that's easy to access, that's accessible, that has stations with real-time information, that has level boarding and that makes a difference to people using transit"
City Line buses are now in service, with stops along a six-mile route that connects Browne's Addition, Downtown Spokane, the U-District, Gonzaga University and Spokane Community College.
City Line will be free to ride through Labor Day.