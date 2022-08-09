OLYMPIA, Wash. - Students in Spokane Public Schools will continue to receive free meals this year despite the disappearance of the pandemic-era federal free lunch program.
During the pandemic, school districts provided free meals for all students, that program has since ended.
Bipartisan legislation out of Olympia will put in place a program will continue to fund free lunch for students in the state.
House Bill 1878 was sponsored by Representative Marcus Riccelli and Timm Ormsby of (D-Spokane,) and Jacquelin Maycumber, of (R-Okanogan.)
The big question is how is this different from free and reduced lunch? Well- there’s no lunch fee at all now for schools that qualify.
This program allows schools with a certain percentage of low-income students to provide meals for free to all students.
According to reporting from our media partners at the Spokesman-Review, in a story that was put out this morning:
State funding will be given to schools to make sure they can afford the program, they’re reporting shows that 12,000 additional students in the Spokane area will get access to free lunch because of this.
“This is recognition that there is a value in our state that no kid should ever be hungry,” Superintendent Adam Swinyard said last week during a news conference with state Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, at Lewis and Clark High School.
Representative Riccelli told the Spokesman, universal free meals is the next step and he’ll fight for that moving into the next session.
RIGHT NOW: Talking about HB 1878, on @KHQLocalNews It was sponsored by @marcusriccelli @JacquelinMaycum and Timm Ormsby.It passed and @GovInslee signed it into law--Spokane students will receive free meals this year despite the end of the pandemic-era free lunch program. pic.twitter.com/QqUGxHW17x— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 9, 2022