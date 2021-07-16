Richard Sherman tweeted a statement Friday in light of his recent charges.
Here's what he's saying:
I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including out community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.
July 16, 2021