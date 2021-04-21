Richland Police asking for help finding missing kids who fled in parents' car

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department (RPD) is asking for your help in finding a 13-year-old who took off from her home with her parents' car.
Officers were told by the parents that their daughter took the family car and drove away with her 7-year-old brother with autism. RPD says the children are still missing and considered endangered.
The vehicle is a silver Chevrolet Equinox with Washington license plate BWM7177.
The 13-year-old's name is Emaleigh and is 5-feet-tall, 130 pounds. She has light brown hair with teal highlights and blue eyes. The 7-year-old's name is Liam and he's about 3-feet-10-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
They were last seem in the area of the 1400 block of Farrell Lane in Richland. If you see them or have any information, call 911.