Richland pro fighter wanted for insurance fraud charges

RICHLAND, Wash. - Bryan Caraway from Richland, Washington joined Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler's insurance fraud most wanted list after he failed to appear in Benton County Superior Court to face several felony charges, according to Washington's Office of the Insurance Commissioner. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 4 and his bail is set at $100.
If you have information that could lead to his arrest, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).
Caraway was a professional fighter and has been charged with: Forgery, first-degree attempted theft, filing a false insurance claim and making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title after Kreidler's investigation.
According to the investigation, Caraway reported the theft of a 2015 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle from his property in Richland in December 2018. He bought a policy for it from GEICO on Dec. 21. and filed the claim on Dec. 24.
According to the investigation, he told GEICO that he bought the vehicle and contents, including helmets, a battery charger and space tire, for $18,500 and provided a title showing his ex-girlfriend gifted it to him in January 2018.
The investigation showed evidence that Caraway forged the title and that the vehicle was not in fact stolen, but was owned by, and in possession of the ex-girlfriend.
Caraway withdrew the claim and GEICO referred the case to the CIU as required by state law.
Kreidler's CIU investigated insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.