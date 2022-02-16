RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland School District will be closed for the second day in a row following the school board's decision to make masks optional, despite the statewide mask mandate still being in place.
The district posted on Facebook Wednesday night, pushing forward to Governor Jay Inslee's press conference Thursday. During the press conference, where Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will be in attendance, the governor is expected to give updates on the state's mask guidance.
Last week, Reykdal recommended removing the mask mandate in Washington schools.
Last updated: Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.
The Richland School District (RSD) announced an emergency closure for Feb. 16 after the school board voted to make face masks optional Tuesday night.
Following the special meeting, where the vote was 3-2, masks will now be optional in all district schools and facilities.
"We ask for your patience as the district works to ensure our schools can continue to serve all students," RSD said in a post on Facebook.
On Monday, the Kettle Falls School District board did the same thing. The district received a first notice from Washington's superintendent, Chris Reykdal, on Tuesday. The notice says the district has 15 days from the first notice to comply with the mandate. If it doesn't, a second notice will be sent allowing five additional days to "take corrective actions."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.