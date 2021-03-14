COEUR D'ALENE- A trailer sits in the parking log of Michael D's Eatery in Coeur d'Alene on Sunday morning. It's covered in photos of law enforcement officers from all over the United States.
In total, there's 328 officers' pictures on the trailer. The 328 officers who lost their lives in 2020.
This summer, the trailer will depart from Spokane to travel across the country as part of the "End of Watch - Ride to Remember" campaign held by the group Beyond the Call of Duty.
"We are letting the general public know that these are not just numbers," JC Shah, the Chairman of Beyond the Call of Duty says, "These are human beings. They have names, they have lives, they have families."
"We are honoring fallen officers. We are supporting survivors. Trying to bridge the gap between departments and let them all know that we are all in this hurt, we are all in this mourning together."
Among the photos are officers from Washington and Idaho. Some of them are Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Melvin, who was taken by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop, who was shot and killed moments after a pursuit.
The Ride to Remember hopes that this trailer will serve as a reminder to the families of these fallen officers that they won't be forgotten, even decades later.
"Yesterday we were blessed to have a gentleman bring his mom over," Shah says, speaking about the community coming to see the trailer at Michael D's Eatery on Saturday, "Her husband had joined the LA Police Department in 1966, and six years later he was shot and killed by two bank robbers. Just remembering this and bringing it forth, allowing her to realize that we are doing this and we're going to keep remembering even her husband, that's what we're trying to do."
If not for a mutual friend, the trailer might not have ended up at the Eatery. A mutual friend of the owner, Michael Depasquale, and JC introduced them and got the discussion about bringing the trailer to Coeur d'Alene going. Michael says he's happy to have them there, and also spoke of his personal appreciation for law enforcement.
"Our local enforcement in Coeur d'Alene is fantastic," Michael says, "They just do a wonderful job protecting our community, I don't understand where we would be without them."
Sentiments like those were a common theme from community members who gathered at the trailer to pay their respects. Showing reverence for the fallen, and a deep gratitude for their sacrifice.
"I think it's a sense of security for a lot of people," Allison McCarter, who serves as a motorcycle escort for the trailer, says. "That there is someone out there who is willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect others who can't protect themselves."
Last summer on their first trip, the Ride to Remember visited 93 police departments and traveled over 18,000 miles. This year, they're planning on departing from Spokane on June 1st and visiting 194 departments. You can find more information about the organization here.