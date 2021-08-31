LIBERTY LAKE, WA - As kids head back to school, Central Valley School District is adding one more high school in order to fix a growing problem. Literally.
"Our current and past school boards have been planning this day for over 40 years," one man says at Ridgeline High School's dedication Tuesday.
Ridgeline High School's open house highlighted the new building.
"You come in the front door you're first going to be fairly wowed by just the openness, the grandeur of our common," Jesse Hardt, the new high school's principal said.
"Glass frontage to the south facing the hills," he said, highlighting the large windows.
But what lies beneath the surface is the reason behind the construction and the construction of the three new middle schools within the Spokane Public School District; population growth.
"How do we plan for the future, because we are growing! Our community is growing which is great but if we don't have the infrastructure to grow, we won't continue to grow so it's good for business to have this kind of growth for our schools," Kim Pearman-Gillman, co-chair for the bond campaign "Central Valley Citizens for Education" said.
"For us, it was very much population growth, we grew faster than we could stay in our building," Hardt said, "1500 kids roughly our whole high school at our high schools and by building this we were able to downsize those high schools and get where we need to be."
In order for the new Central Valley school to reduce class sizes and overcrowding at its other schools, they are opening up to 1600 9th through 11th graders starting next week. The move, costing the district $72 million. Of course, a bond approved in 2018 takes care of that expense. But it does mean more staff are needed and with both teacher and bus driver shortages, are they getting enough bodies for this new building?
"Actually, our teaching opportunities are done," Hardt said, adding that most of the staff are coming right alongside the roughly 1,000 students who were at Central Valley High School.
"We always have dozens of bus driver, custodial positions, we have 5 or 6 para-positions in our building alone," he said.