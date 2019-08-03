The Ridgetop Fire was reported at 11:30 am on August 1 and burning 35 miles North of Winnett, Montana in Petroleum County.
There are no structures threatened, no evacuations in place and no closures at this time.
Ninety-five personnel from local and county fire departments, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are assigned to the fire.
It includes two 20-person hand crews, several wildland fire engines, and a helicopter. Firefighters are reporting extreme fire behavior. Today’s forecast for hot, windy conditions and a chance of evening thunderstorms could result in fire growth.