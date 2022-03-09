NORTH IDAHO - Right now, the rights of transgender youth are in limbo in the Gem State. A bill, which passed in the House 55-13, makes it illegal for transgender people under 18 years old to receive gender-related treatment.
'Ridiculous': North Idaho mom speaks out against Idaho bill that would ban gender-related treatment for youth
"We're not going to listen to the doctors. We're not going to listen to the parents. We're going to listen to the politician about what's best for these kids, and that's just ridiculous," a North Idaho mom of a transgender young adult, who wished to stay anonymous, said.
This could include a variety of things, from hormone therapy to gender reassignment surgery. If passed by the Senate and signed into law by the governor, anyone caught doing so faces a felony, punishable by a life sentence, and it doesn't stop at the state line. The bill also prohibits minors from going to a different state for treatment.
"Puberty blockers retard their growth and development. Cross-sex hormones make healthy bodies dysfunctional," Aaron Brewer, a proponent of the bill testified Tuesday. "The combination of puberty blockers and sex hormones sterilize these children."
Another representative, Ned Burns (D-Bellevue), testified saying: "We sit around here and we call ourselves pro-life in this body, but if this bill passes that will most certainly not be true because a 'yes' vote will be a noose around the neck kids who want to live, but not like this."
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) argued parents and doctors are violating the rights of minors by allowing reassignment surgeries, saying: "We need to stop sterilizing and mutilating children under the age of 18."
Opponents of the bill say this should be a family decision and that it would cause unforeseen consequences for trans youth.
"This bill passing will most certainly take away happiness, and it will instead replace it with depression and with sorrow and with the needless death of more trans individuals," Rep. Burns said. "We sit here today and we will make life and death decisions for families with this vote."
The North Idaho mother we spoke to says this bill scares her.
"Transgender kids, LGBTQ kids, are already at an extremely high risk for suicide," she said. "I just fear that something like this is going to send those numbers even higher."
According to a study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health in February 2020, "There is a significant inverse association between treatment with pubertal suppression during adolescence and lifetime suicidal ideation among transgender adults who ever wanted this treatment. These results align with past literature, suggesting that pubertal suppression for transgender adolescents who want this treatment is associated with favorable mental health outcomes."
She said this is the worst possible scenario, adding that foregoing treatment in the formative years can make transitioning harder later on. She said the teenage years were so hard, and things would've been much earlier if her child could've taken puberty blockers.
The Vice President of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho Paul Dylan said this bill criminalizes health care.
"It's really important that we meet patients where they're at in that development stage and what this bill is trying to do again is trying to create hurdles and barriers to accessing critical care," Dylan said. "Politicians should not be getting in the way of a patient and their health care provider and that's exactly what this bill is trying to do."
Right now, 10 other states are considering similar legislation.
"Government overreach," Dylan said. "We're seeing it all over the country and unfortunately, we're seeing it here in Idaho."
To be official, the bill still needs to pass through the senate and be signed by the governor. Many believe if it's signed, it'll be challenged in federal court as a violation of the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause.
The bill also comes as another LGBTQ-restricting bill is making national headlines out of Florida. The so-called "don't say gay" bill is sitting on the governor's desk. If signed, teachers would be prevented from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade.
Tags
Tana Kelley
