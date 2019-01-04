SPOKANE, Wash. - “Ron and I had been friends for 30 years,” Paul Mann said.

Mann is a managing partner at the Ridpath Club Apartments.

He says he was surprised the day news broke that Ron Wells and 21 others were indicted in a federal insurance fraud scheme where Wells and others are accused of staging car accidents and then cashing in.

Mann says that since the indictment, Wells is no longer a decision maker.

“We made some adjustments immediately in terms of management structure and continued moving ahead,” he said.

But one person, Mann says, cannot bring down the incredible progress that's been made.

Currently, the Ridpath is home to over 100 tenants in the hotel tower that also offers affordable housing to those who qualify.

The finish line for the project is in sight.

“We have now, at the very end of construction, the four-story annex building which adjoins on the south and the east,” Mann said.

That last hurdle will bring the final total to just over 200 apartments.

Mann says this type of housing is vital for Spokane to be able to continue to attract young people.

“For a long time in Spokane, if you lived downtown you were either rich or poor,” Mann said, “and there was not a lot in the middle and now there's been additions to the downtown housing stock."

Mann added the final additions should be done within the next few weeks and expects the Ridpath to be full by sometime in the spring.