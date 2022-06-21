NEWPORT, Wash. - The verdict in Riley Hillestad's trial over the murder of 19-year-old Jason Fox in 2020 was announced Tuesday.
Hillestad was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, concealment of body, tampering with evidence, unlawful disposal of human remains and failure to notify coroner.
He was found not guilty of first-degree murder.
The verdict was handed down around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He is expected back in court for sentencing on July 22 at 9 a.m.
His trial was the last of the four people arrested in connection to Fox's death.