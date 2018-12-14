SPOKANE, Wash. - A little brown box has volunteers at a local food bank asking if someone was really generous, or is in a state of panic because they've lost something very valuable.

The story begins at the KHQ annual Hometown Harvest Food Drive. Last Friday, the community donated thousands of dollars worth of meals for local families. But one person, may have accidentally given too much.

"I was like, I have no clue what to do with this," Northwest Harvest volunteer, Alex Campbell, said.

Alex normally spends his Tuesdays sorting food.

"I was like woah, I've never seen anything like this" Campbell said.

But not this past Tuesday. Instead, he found more than soup.

"I was just sorting, saw a little brown box in the bag, and thought, 'no way there can't be ring in it.' And of course, there was," Campbell said.

Alex did what he was supposed to, and called his manager, Dennis Vorhes.

"It looked like an engagement ring to me, all sparkly," Vorhes said.

Dennis couldn't stop thinking about it.

"If I had to hide something from my soon to be wife, I might put it in a bag. She might have just grabbed the bag, threw some cans in there, and donate it. So the person might not even know they're missing it yet," Vorhes said.

So, Northwest Harvest called KHQ.

First, we took it to Pounders Jewelry to find out if the ring was the real deal.

"Pretty ring, pretty stone, it doesn't appear to have been used. It looks brand new," C.J. Pounder said, "I can take some measurements, do some calculations, get you an approximate price."

The jeweler said the ring is priced around $3,000. But, Northwest Harvest doesn't want to cash in on that generous donation, until they know for sure how the ring got there.

"They might be thinking they have the perfect surprise, and guess what, I have their surprise," Vorhes said.

So, until they figure it out...

"I've got it under lock and key," Vorhes said.

You may be asking why KHQ isn't showing a picture of the ring, it's because we want the rightful owner to find it. Whether it was lost, or if it was donated, Northwest Harvest is hoping you will reach out to them and let them know.

You can visit their website here. Or you can call (509)891-7276.