Well, Mr. Scott, how about free ice cream?
To celebrate the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is giving out free ice cream cones all day on Wednesday, Mar. 20.
Customers who come to any participating non-mall locations can enjoy a free small vanilla cone all day with a limit of one per person.
“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”
Dairy Queen will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.
After Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen will offer a small regular or dipped cone for 50 cents only through its mobile app from March 21 through March 31.
