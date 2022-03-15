SPOKANE, Wash. - The price at the pump is rising. Not just locally, not just nationally, but around the entire world.
Classic supply and demand brought us lower gas prices at the height of the pandemic, and now that people worldwide are driving much more than they have in the last two years, gas prices are skyrocketing to reflect that, up almost a full dollar in the last month.
A year ago the average price of regular gas in Washington state was $3.26. A month ago it was $4.05. And now? It's over a dollar more than we saw this time last year, at $4.74. The cost shot up by nearly ¢30 per gallon in the last week alone. And Spokane isn't doing too much better.
But what is affected by the price of gas?
Besides the obvious—your personal car, buses, trains, trucks, tractors, boats, even snowblowers and lawnmowers—the climbing cost of gas splashes out and influences the prices of adjacent industries.
Think about how many times you've ordered food for delivery in the past. According to Fundera, 31% of American consumers use 3rd-party food delivery services at least twice a week. For those who commute, Uber has recently added a new surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. And Canada.
One local company, Treehouse Deliveries, is feeling the impact of the price surge.
"A couple of our drivers had reached out to us and talked about gas prices. And so they had the idea of increasing base—the base delivery fee," Neil Holford, the Owner of Treehouse Deliveries, said.
Raising the base rate a dollar was the only solution Holford could think of so as to not lose any drivers.
"Raising that base price just gave them a little bit more to live in, more room to make money at the end of the day, instead of just breaking even," he said. "They'll quit when they start to not make money, when it starts not making sense."
It's a balancing act because raising prices could come at a different cost.
"The casual customer—we'll probably lose them," he lamented. "But I know that when we put out a post the other day on Instagram and Facebook, we got a couple messages and comments saying they understand. As long as we can keep it at an appropriate level, [so] that they're making money and also keeping it to where the customer is willing to pay, I think they'll keep doing it, at least with us."
Of course, increasing fees isn't always taken lightly, and Holford isn't the only business owner making tough calls.
"I'd say just over the last year, they've probably seen about a 25% increase in cost, but it's hard to notice that because they are small little changes when you shop online. But overall, it's a big change," Tim Chernetskiy, one of the owners of Victory Final Mile, said.
Over at Victory Final Mile, a business that delivers large items within a 100-mile radius for companies like Furniture Row and Forward Air, is also balancing cost to the consumer with maintaining a sustainable business.
"We saw a 34% increase in our total fuel cost. That was about a week and a half ago," Chernetskiy explained. "We don't usually see these types of increases unless it's the holiday season, when we know we're going to be doing more deliveries, have more trucks out. But seeing this right now, so early on in the year, was like a big exclamation mark. What's going on?"
Chernetskiy said he's been forced to raise his prices even more now.
"Our service rates did not cover such dramatic increases in the fuel cost, so luckily our customers have taken it well," he said. "But what worries us is that if this continues going, there's going to be a breaking point where we will not be able to recoup the additional cost, which would hurt the bottom line, which would hurt the business. And also it sucks for the consumers, who would probably have to pay an additional cost for shipping."
And if gas prices continue to rise, like some analysts expect, employers will find it harder to keep employees, and consumers will feel that heat too.