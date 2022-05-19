SPOKANE, Wash - There will be no getaway from high gas prices this Memorial Day, as those prices have reached a record high.
If you take a look at AAA's website, the west coast is feeling the brunt of the increase with some drivers paying over $6 to fill up.
Here in Spokane prices are nearly $5, making some question their holiday plans.
"It's insane," Becky Hendrix
"I'm seeing people pay for gas to get to work to pay for their gas," Stephanie Cartwright said. "It's outlandish."
"I think it's unfortunate," Rose Wolfe said.
"I haven't approximated spending $70, $80 dollars on a tank until now, so that's a lot," Meghan Colleran said.
As gas prices hit an all-time high across the nation, Washington state averages $5.18 ahead of Memorial Day.
Despite that, AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.
But what about Spokane residents? Will they pay the price for a chance to get away?
"No, no, no," Cartwright said.
"I'm just finishing a road trip and it was one of those things, they didn't deter me from traveling," Colleran said.
"Um probably not," Wolfe said.
"People can't afford the gas to go far," Hendrix said.
And for some, like Hendrix...
"Before, my car, which is a Yukon, it's got a v8 in it, was affordable, now? Mhm. No way. It's horrible," she said.
The sticker shock has forced her to think outside the box.
"Renting a car to go that far just for $180 gas in my car, rent a car and fill it back up is cheaper. So I actually rented a car just to go see my family yesterday," she said.
The cheapest gas is of course over the state line in Idaho but around here, Costco, Exxon and Mobil gas stations are the lowest according to the AAA website.
Other ways to save?
- Use cash instead of credit card
- Try signing up for loyalty programs
- Carpool or use rideshare sites
- Utilize Gasbuddy and similar online sites to find the cheapest gas in your area.