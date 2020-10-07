Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid struck a deal with the 130-year-old Seattle-based drug store on Wednesday to purchase the company for $95 million. Bartell's claims that due to the pandemic and rising rent expenses in Seattle, it was becoming more difficult to survive.
The deal made between Rite Aid and Bartell's looks to preserve the Bartell's brand name and Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan stressed that the company has no immediate plans to close Bartell locations or lay off employees.
The deal is expected to close in December.
