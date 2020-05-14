Update: Authorities say Ritzville homicide suspect Grayson Morris has been detained after being injured during a shootout with police in Oregon Thursday morning.
Oregon State Police attempted spikes and pit maneuvers to stop Morris' vehicle on I-84 near Troutdale/Portland, leading to him leaving the vehicle and carjacking a different vehicle.
Police activity has closed sections of I-84 east of Troutdale.— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) May 14, 2020
PIO is responding. Media staging area being established at the entrance to Thousand Acres Park.
Updates soon. pic.twitter.com/F9kZwWYQnJ
At milepost 18, gunfire was exchanged between Morris and law enforcement. Morris was injured, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Previous coverage: RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Ritzville Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department are investigating a homicide Thursday morning, and are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the homicide happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 7th Ave. in Ritzville city limits.
Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris, last described wearing a Carhart jacket with a hood pulled over his head. He is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the location in a white SUV pictured. The make or model is currently unknown.
"If you see Grayson, please do not approach, contact police on 911" The Adams County Sheriff's Department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.