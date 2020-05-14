 Authorities say Ritzville homicide suspect Grayson Morris has been detained after being injured during a shootout with police in Oregon Thursday morning.

Update: Authorities say Ritzville homicide suspect Grayson Morris has been detained after being injured during a shootout with police in Oregon Thursday morning.

Oregon State Police attempted spikes and pit maneuvers to stop Morris' vehicle on I-84 near Troutdale/Portland, leading to him leaving the vehicle and carjacking a different vehicle.

At milepost 18, gunfire was exchanged between Morris and law enforcement. Morris was injured, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Previous coverage: RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Ritzville Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department are investigating a homicide Thursday morning, and are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the homicide happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 7th Ave. in Ritzville city limits.

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris, last described wearing a Carhart jacket with a hood pulled over his head. He is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the location in a white SUV pictured. The make or model is currently unknown.

"If you see Grayson, please do not approach, contact police on 911" The Adams County Sheriff's Department said.

Tags