SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up.
A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in the building.
Luckily, the building is back open to the public, and it is safe to be inside. So if you've still got to grab some last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers, River Park Square will remain open until 5 p.m. this evening.