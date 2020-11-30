"Basically broke-pulled the gate out, pulled a big trailer in covered, and just started pulling all our trees that we had lined up at the road here," owner of River Ridge Hardware, Larry Meyers said.
Four people, two cars, and a trailer were stolen on Friday morning, all caught on River Ridge Hardware's security cameras.
River Ridge management said the Spokane Police Department has been working hard to identify these thieves.
"Trying to see if they can gather a license plate on the footage, they parked just conveniently enough that we could - we do have cameras all over the place- really good digital cameras, so they are just trying to see if they can pull license plates," added Meyers.
A total of 50 trees missing, vandalized property, and not to mention all the sales that River Ridge won't have this Christmas season.
Owners of the shop say even though they are just Christmas trees, it's still lost business.
"Being that they only took 25% we are still going to be fine, but anytime you give away money to a thief- it's hard to swallow," River Ridge management stated.
They also warn, if a tree stand seems suspicious, don't purchase from them.
"Unless it's a reputable business out there, you know there are businesses that have been in business every year opening up tree stands, I would ask them 'do you have a business license' if they don't, I frankly wouldn't buy from them. "
River Ridge Hardware was just one of three businesses dealing with Christmas tree thieves over the holiday weekend including Nine Mile Feed and Riverfront Park.
SPD are encouraging people to call crime check at 509-456-2233 if you know any details.
