The River Rock Taphouse will soon be opening its doors and plans a formal grand opening for its downtown Spokane location in mid-July.
A news release calls the Taphouse a "bold new addition to the craft beer and dining world" and it will be located at 926 W Sprague Ave. in the former Chronicle newspaper printing room, a few blocks down from KHQ-TV's headquarters and next door to our partners at The Spokesman-Review. River Rock will be outfitted in the original tile pillars and molding, with an addition of outdoor décor.
The taphouse will offer 32 top-quality craft beers, eight wine, ciders, and Kombucha, supporting local and regional breweries and wineries. River Rock says its menu will vary just like its beverages, with its culinary offerings encouraging sampling and pairing.
The kitchen will be open during all business hours with an array of appetizers, main dishes, salads share-ables on top of offering beverages to go in 32 and 64-ounce growlers.
"We look forward to bringing in local talented acoustic performers, new releases of beverages, and tap takeovers from the finest crafters, and trivia nights," a spokesperson for River Rock wrote. The taphouse also has a special event room that can be reserved.
River Rock has been documenting the construction of the taphouse on its Facebook page.
"Owners, Mike and Denise Magee’s love of craft beer brought them to venture into the dream of opening a taphouse; they are very excited to open, and are humbled, grateful, and appreciative for the opportunity to be part of Spokane’s craft beverage family," The release said in closing.
The hours of operation for River Rock Taphouse will be:
Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.