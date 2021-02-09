School classroom

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Riverbend Elementary School returned to virtual learning on Monday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"We have unfortunately reached Level 3 as defined by Spokane Regional Health District requirements for schools, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our school," the school posted. 

The school said it's counting down the days to bringing students back for in-person learning on Feb. 22. 

"This is hard and we will get through it," the school posted.

