SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Riverbend Elementary School returned to virtual learning on Monday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
"We have unfortunately reached Level 3 as defined by Spokane Regional Health District requirements for schools, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our school," the school posted.
The school said it's counting down the days to bringing students back for in-person learning on Feb. 22.
"This is hard and we will get through it," the school posted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.