SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, a fundraising project is underway at Riverfront Park to help with the park's future funding and programs.
Walking through Riverfront Park you might have seen a variety of charms on display near the carrousel. If ever wondered: "How can I do that?" here's the answer: Each charm is given with a $100 donation and can be personalized with a message on a butterfly, dog bone or circle charm.
The fundraiser is through the Spokane Parks Foundation and the money raised goes toward the park's future funding and programs like Yoga on the Blue Bridge, Storytime at the Carrousel or farmers market at the park.
"It was really important to the foundation to create something that would leave a legacy for the future programming opportunities," Terri Fortner, Spokane Parks Foundation executive director said.
Right now, the charms are being displayed on the Blue Bridge and near the carrousel but will be moved to a different location once the park is finished with construction.
If you are interested in donating and getting one of the charms to display at the park you can head to givebutter.com/charms or there is a scannable QR code on the display at Riverfront Park.