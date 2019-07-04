The firework shows in Spokane have become an all-day event. Lots of families like to sit in the same spot every year, but that means getting to the park hours ahead of the show.
The Ward family has never been to a Riverfront Park 4th of July, so when they heard people fight over spots, they wanted to beat the crowds, and arrived 12 hours early.
"We got here really early, but that's obviously not the case," Ashley Ward said.
Thursday at 10 am, the park was bare, but having the whole field to yourself, has its perks, especially when you've got six kids to corral.
"We have two eight-years-olds, three five-years olds, a 2-year-old," Ward said.
Even at 5-years-old, Ward’s son, Troyer, has got the right idea of what to do for the next ten hours.
"Well, mom's going to sit down, and I'm going to play with Ronnie," Ward said.
All day, Riverfront Park has carnival rides, lots of food, kettle corn, but what all these people really came to see, is the half-hour long firework show.
If you're headed to the show Thursday at 10 p.m., park regulars said the best spot to watch the fireworks is at the Lilac Bowl. KHQ went back to tell the Ward family the insider scoop, and with 9 hours left to spare before the show, the group got up, and re-set their camp.
"It's so pretty, it's got a lot of open space for the kids to run, it's really nice to come here and just make memories with the people we care about," Ward said.